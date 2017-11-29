Happy couple’s wedding is re-staged ... at care home

There was only one thing missing from Clare and Tom Harrison’s perfect wedding - Clare’s much-loved grandmother who could not attend because of ill-health.

But the happy couple decided to pull out all the stops to make sure that Clare’s nannie Peggy Baily did not miss out on all the fun of their Big Day. Clare, Tom and family donned their wedding finery once more and re-staged the wedding celebrations at Peggy’s care home in Henfield.

The music-loving couple’s wedding itself took place at the historic Wilton’s Music Hall in London. But all the family were determined that Peggy should share in the celebrations. After discussions with Red Oaks Care Home in Henfield where Peggy lives it was decided to re-stage the wedding there so that Peggy could be a part of the event.

All the family dressed up exactly as they were at the original wedding for a blessing of the rings at Red Oaks. Peggy had a fantastic time surrounded by all her immediate family with a wedding buffet in the afternoon.

Peggy’s daughter Lesley said: “It was all so much appreciated and we all thought Nannie looked very lovely. We all have some wonderful memories and photos to see.”