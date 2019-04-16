Hassocks cyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

A Hassocks cyclist was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Barcombe, police said.

Officers are seeking witnesses to the collision which happened in Spithurst Road on Friday (April 12).

A 53-year-old woman from Hassocks was airlifted to hospital following the collision

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Shortly before noon on Spithurst Road a cyclist and a black Honda Jazz collided. The cyclist, a 53-year-old woman from Hassocks, was airlifted to St George’s Hospital, London with serious injuries.

“Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police online quoting Operation Crouch.”

