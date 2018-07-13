‘Hate crime’ stickers left plastered around Smallfield

A police hunt has been launched after racist stickers were plastered across lamp posts, phone boxes and garages in Smallfield.

Officers are appealing for help to trace the culprits who circulated the hate crime stickers across New Road in Smallfield, near Smallfield Evangelical Church.

Police say the small stickers contained an offensive comment about refugees.

Sergeant Lyndsey Whatley, of the Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We are currently investigating reports from members of the public regarding suspicious stickers being placed in various locations across the Smallfield town centre.

“We have increased local high visibility patrols and actively urging anyone who has spotted these stickers being placed or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area or been asked to print these labels to contact us immediately.

“There is no place for intolerance and racism in our society and we take a firm stance against anyone who carries out these offences.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Surrey Police on 101 quoting PR/45180064095 or use report.police.uk.

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.