Have you seen missing vulnerable Horley girl Sha’re Phillips?

Surrey Police is appealing for help to find a vulnerable missing girl from Horley.

Sha’re Phillips, 16, was last seen on Cheyne Walk at around 4pm on Thursday (March 7).

Sha're Phillips is missing

Officers and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare, said a police spokesman.

She is known to visit areas in north Surrey (Sunbury, Elmbridge, Spelthorne), Folkstone in Kent and Hounslow.

She’s likely to be traveling on foot or by train.

Sha’re is described as 5ft 8 inches-tall, with ginger/reddish hair, of a slim build with blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey top, black jeggings and black trainers.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are very keen to locate Sha’re as she is particularly vulnerable. If you have seen someone matching this description, or you have any information about Sha’res whereabouts, please call us on 101 (999 in an emergency) quoting reference number PR/45190024491.”

