Have you seen this missing 15-year-old from Crawley?

Police are concerned for Charlie Lynch, who is missing from Crawley.

The 15-year-old, from the Warren Drive area, has not been seen since 3.15pm on 14 December according to Sussex Police.

Have you seen 15-year-old Charlie Lynch?

A spokesman said: “He is originally from the Reading area, although may have travelled to the Coventry or Leamington spa areas of the midlands, and police are asking people in each of these areas to keep an eye out for him.

“Charlie is described as black Caribbean, about 5’7”, of slim build, with short afro hair.”

He was last seen wearing a navy jacket, navy top, navy joggers and black trainers, the spokesman added.

He said: “Anyone who sees Charlie is asked to call 999. Or, if you have any information about where he could be, you can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1529 of 14/12.”

