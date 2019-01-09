Have your say about homelessness in Crawley

Crawley Borough Council wants people to tell it what they think about issues regarding homelessness in the town.

The council has undertaken a review of homelessness in the borough and is working to produce a homelessness strategy to be published this year.

A spokesman said: “To ensure the strategy suits the needs of the town and its residents, the council would like residents to share their views via a short survey.

“Questions will cover issues such as asking for advice on housing and homelessness, the type of housing that should be available around the town, the allocation of social housing, the perception around the causes of homelessness and more.”

Councillor Michael Jones, Cabinet member for Housing, added: “Homelessness is a key issue in Crawley and this is a significant piece of work. It is important that we hear the views of our residents so we can ensure the strategy reflects the needs of the town, so we can work effectively with our partners going forward.

“I’d encourage all residents to fill in the survey and let us know what they think.”

Click here for the survey