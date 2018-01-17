Hawth at Crawley announces prestigious link up with world-famous orchestra

The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, has become one of only seven Principal Residencies for the world renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO).

For more than seven decades the RPO has been at the forefront of music-making in the UK and is considered by many to be Britain’s national orchestra.

It has been performing its impressive repertoire at The Hawth for almost 30 years and forms a central part of the theatre’s Classical Concert Season each year.

In 2018 the orchestra returns on Friday April 13 with music from Smetana, Chopin and Sibelius and again on Friday May 11, performing an all Beethoven programme.

The final concert for the season will be Here Come to Classics on Sunday June 17.

Moving forward, the RPO will continue to feature in The Hawth’s classical line up and as an official residency the orchestra will always aim to bring a programme of orchestral music that includes music from the classical and symphonic repertoire, alongside crossover works that attract a more diverse audience.

Dave Watmore, The Hawth’s General Manager, is delighted with this new development.

“Our relationship with this outstanding orchestra has always created a sense of pride for us all at The Hawth and delighted our audiences, who enjoy their concerts year after year. This makes becoming a Principal Residency, in our 30th anniversary year, especially wonderful as it means we can continue to give our loyal customers what they want and grow our relationship with the RPO further.”

James Williams, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s Managing Director, said: “The RPO is extremely proud of our Residency in Crawley and look forward to developing our partnership with The Hawth over the next five years and beyond as one of the Orchestra’s Principal UK Residencies.

“Our mission of creating live orchestral experiences available to everyone will sit at the heart of our concert, community and education programmes in Crawley, brilliantly supported by Dave Watmore, the staff at The Hawth and the loyal audiences and partners we’ve developed over many years.

“Do join us for our next concert on Friday April 13 to celebrate this ongoing partnership in what will be a terrific evening of music-making.”

The concert in April features Smetana’s Overture to his enduring comic opera The Bartered Bride, Mark Bebbington performing Chopin’s Piano Concerto No.2 and one of Sibelius’ most direct and powerful compositions, Symphony No.2, all conducted by the masterful Alan Buribayev.

Tickets can be booked at www.hawth.co.uk or by calling The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636.