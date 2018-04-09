Hawth stories help celebrate Crawley theatre’s 30th birthday

The Hawth opened its doors to the public in 1988 and to celebrate 30 years at the heart of the community this year the theatre is offering lots of ways for people to get involved over the coming year.

One such initiative was a six week creative writing course which took place at the beginning of the year giving those who have always wanted to write the opportuniy to practice techniques, gain experience and get advice from professional writer Alison Carter while creating stories inspired by the Crawley Theatre.

Course leader Alison said: “The latest Creative Writing course at The Hawth included an invitation to course members to come up with a story marking the theatre’s 30th anniversary.

“Writers were asked to use The Hawth as inspiration, and the General Manager gave a backstage tour to spark ideas, which certainly had the desired effect.

“Course members got to work, sharpening up their technical fiction skills and sharing their ideas and progress in joint critiques.

“Most participants found time to complete a whole story. There’s romance, theatrical magic, heartache, personal journeys, and even a couple of ghosts! Every story features the theatre – in the present day, or back in 1988, or both.

“They explore its hidden areas, its every day work, its famous panto and even its grounds. These stories are now available to read on The Hawth website. We hope you enjoy them.”

To view the stories written by James Payne-Salt, Julie Mogridge, Karen Downer, Mike Carter, Lesley Fuller and Alison Carter visit www.hawth.co.uk and follow the link to the history page.

The 30th anniversary year will see further opportunities for people to get involved, there will be events with local artists and special performances for young people to engage with, as well as a fantastic end of Summer music festival for the first time ever! Plus performances from some old favourites throughout the year.