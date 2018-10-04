Haywards Heath cadet given career advice from ex-helicopter pilot Prince Harry

A cadet with aspirations of flying apache helicopters in the armed forces was given some sage advice from a certain royal with experience in that area.

Mackenzie Lee, 17, from the Sussex Army Cadets Force, formed part of the welcome party for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they arrived at the University of Chichester's Bognor Regis campus to open its new £35million Tech Park.

It was the royal couple's first visit to the county after becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex earlier this year. Click here for the complete coverage of their day.

After being asked what he wanted to do by the royals, the Haywards Heath teenager said he wanted to fly the helicopters for the RAF.

Prince Harry meeting the cadets and reservists, including Mackenzie Lee, 17, from Haywards Heath

According to Mackenzie, Prince Harry, who flew the craft for the Army Air Corps, said, ‘just take every day as it comes and that it will be one of the best things I will ever do in my life’.

The teenager said: “It is absolutely amazing; it’s going to be something I will hold with me going through the armed forces and the RAF."

