Haywards Heath man, 39, dies in hallway of Hove flats

A Haywards Heath man who was found with injuries in a communal hallway in Hove has died.

Police investigating the unexplained death have issued a picture of man who they believe may have vital information.

Police want to speak to this man after the death of a Haywards Heath man in Hove

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to a block of flats in Cambridge Road, Hove, at 3.45am on Sunday (August 4) where a 39-year-old man from Haywards Heath had been found with injuries in the communal hallway.

“He was treated by paramedics but sadly died at the scene.

“His death is being treated as unexplained though not suspicious at this time.”

The CCTV picture shows a man who police want to trace. He was leaving the AmPm store in London Road, Brighton, just after 1.05am on Sunday. He was wearing a blue and white T-shirt with orange/red Nike motif on the chest.

The police spokesman said: “The man who died barely three hours later was with him and had bought a bottle of vodka at the store.”

Detective Sergeant Gavin Arnold said: “We emphasise that the man in the photo is sought solely as a witness at this time, because he may have vital information about the last movements of the deceased.

“It is important that he comes forward, or that anyone else who recognises him lets us know who he is. We can be contacted online or by calling 101, quoting serial 333 of 04/08.”