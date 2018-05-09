Hazelwick new starters of 1959 – it’s time for a reunion!

Did you join Hazelwick School in 1959?

If so, a reunion is being planned and you’re invited. It’s all being organised by Mollie Bourton and Bob Rashbrook and they’re keen to hear from their old classmates.

The Hazelwick intake of 1959

Mollie provided a list of the teachers of the day.

Do you remember Mrs Jones, Mr Round, Miss Stanbrook, Miss Hanslow, Mr Taylor, Mr Weeks-Pearson, Mr Solomon, Mr Russell, Mr Jepson, Mr Trollope, Mr Beattie, Miss McCann, Miss Entwhistle, Mr Wynter, Miss Howe, Miss Bull, Mr Moore, Mr Newby, Mr Walder, Mr Fitch, Mr Amber, Miss Smith, Mr Chapman, Mr Giles, Mr Keats, Mr Martin or Mrs Robotham?

If you do, and you turn 70 this school year, then you were probably in Mollie or Bob’s class.

There was a reunion at The Europa Hotel, Pound Hill, 15 years ago, and the picture below will give you an idea of some of the old faces you’ll meet.

The Hazelwick ‘59’ Reunion will be held on Saturday August 11 at the Montefiore Institute, Three Bridges, from 2.30-5.30pm.

For £3 each, there will be a buffet and coffee/tea, while everyone is welcome to bring their own drinks.

Those wishing to join the fun are asked to contact molliebourton@hotmail.com or rashbrookr@btinternet.com by August 4.