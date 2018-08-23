Headteacher ‘delighted’ with Holy Trinity’s results

Staff at The Holy Trinity Church of England Secondary School are today celebrating the success of their students in their GCSE and BTEC Level 2 qualifications.

Their achievements reflect the hard work of both students and staff. The Headteacher, Rev Chrissie Millwood, commented: “I am delighted today to be able to congratulate so many students who have achieved results which reflect their hard work and dedication.

Emily Tucker

“This year a significant number of these qualifications have been examined for the first time, and have been described as considerably harder than their predecessors. We are all extremely proud of their achievements and the way in which they have embraced the challenges presented to them as the first cohort to undertake these brand new courses. We are confident that these results will be a stepping stone for these young people to further success.”

She says the school saw some ‘stunning’ individual examination results this summer, with four students who achieved an outstanding average grade which exceeded 8 (equivalent to an A* grade) over 10 qualifications.

They were Ahmed Abdul-Qayyum - average grade of 8.4; Hashim Adnan-Khan – average grade 8.35; Joshua Downes – average grade 8.20; and Emily Tucker – average grade 8.05

A further 13 students each achieved an average grade of 7 or above (equivalent to an A grade) over 10 qualifications.

Hashim Adnan-Khan

Rev Millwood added: “Our teachers and support staff equally deserve praise for their excellent work which enables our students to enjoy this success today. I know that our students appreciate the excellent teaching and support that they receive within the school. We are looking forward to welcoming the majority of our own students back to the Sixth Form, where students from other schools and colleges are also warmly welcomed. We also wish those who are moving on to new opportunities every success in the future.”

__