Health watchdogs inspect care home following concerns

A Crawley care home has been rated as ‘requiring improvement’ following an inspection by health watchdogs.

Greensleeves in Perryfield Road, Southgate, looks after up to 34 elderly women, some of whom have dementia.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission visited the home in September and in a report out this week rated it as requiring improvement in a number of categories.

But new owners of the home - Alchemy Care - say they have since taken steps to address all concerns.

Manager Gary Twocock said: “We took over on August 1 with new ownership and new management and were surprised to get an inspection so soon afterwards. All the issues have been addressed since then.”

In its report, the Care Quality Commission said: “The inspection was brought forward in response to concerns that we received regarding lack of staff, lack of managerial oversight and poor practice in some areas, including medication.”

The inspectors found that robust care plans were not in place, risks were not always assessed and CCTV was in use in some communal areas but residents’ consent to this had not been considered.

However, they said that staff knew residents well and responded to changes in their needs. People had developed positive relationships with staff.

Relatives told the inspectors that staff were kind and caring, food was good and plentiful and was enjoyed by the residents.

One woman said how pleased she was that she had been allowed to keep her pet cat with her.