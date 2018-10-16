Cancer charity to host a free support course in Crawley

A leading cancer charity is hosting a free support course in Crawley for people with cancer and their close supporter.

Penny Brohn UK’s two-day Living Well course takes place at the Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre, West Green Drive, on 17 and 24 November, from 10am to 5.30pm.

The free course addresses cancer’s physical and psychological impact and shows how healthy eating, exercise and relaxation can improve health and wellbeing, before, during and after medical treatment.

Penny Brohn UK Living Well regional partnership manager Supriya More said: “Cancer can be overwhelming, but many small things can add up to make a big difference to the way people cope as they prepare for, undergo or recover from treatment.

“Our Living Well helps people take back some control of their lives.”

A recent course attendee said: “I highly recommend this to everyone with cancer and those supporting them.

“If anything, it was more valuable to my husband (I’m the one with cancer) – it gave him the opportunity to talk to others in the same situation.”

With more than 39 years’ experience, Penny Brohn UK recognises that people with cancer need more than medicine.

Its Whole Life Approach provides integrated whole person cancer support that works alongside medical treatment to achieve the best health and wellbeing.

The approach explores areas such as diet, exercise, relationships and managing stress, through free residential and day courses, one-to-one therapies, groups and national helpline. Places are limited and first come, first served. To book call 0303 3000 118, email bookings@pennybrohn.org.uk or visit www.pennybrohn.org.uk/national-living-well-service