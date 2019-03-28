Chance to find out about working in care - recruitment event in East Grinstead

A special recruitment event arranged by West Sussex County Council Proud to Care team is taking place in East Grinstead to encourage more people to think about working in care and the potential career opportunities.

People will have the opportunity to meet care providers, find out about the roles available and even apply for jobs.

Part of a vital ongoing campaign to recruit more care workers across West Sussex, the event will take place on Monday April 1 from 10am – 2pm at St Swithun’s Church Hall, St Swithun’s Close, East Grinstead, RH19 4AQ.

Jonah Langston, who has spent the past year working in care whilst undertaking a level 3 higher level apprenticeship, said: “I came into care without any experience having worked in a supermarket. My motivation was to do a job where I helped other people.

“Spending time with residents, helping them be happy and look after them is really my cup of tea.”

Paul McKay, West Sussex County Council’s Director of Adults’ Services, said: “Working in care can offer an incredibly rewarding career with so many opportunities to progress and make a real, positive difference to people’s lives. I would recommend anyone interested to come along to this event and find out about local opportunities and job vacancies.”

For more information about working in care and the forthcoming event in East Grinstead, visit www.proudtocarewestsussex.com or email proudtocare@westsussex.gov.uk