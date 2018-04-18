Chance to help shape future of NHS in Crawley

Are you interested in the local NHS and want to help shape the future of health care in the communities?

NHS Crawley Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is looking for an experienced and enthusiastic Lay Member to join the Governing Body leading on Patient and Public Engagement, and to Chair the Commissioning Patient Reference Group.

A statement from Central Sussex and East Surrey Commissioning Alliance (North) says: “Patients’ voices are at the very heart of the NHS.

“This is a key role in the CCG’s governance structure to ensure the views of the public are listened to and appropriately considered in everything we do.

“The successful candidate will help ensure the CCG builds and maintains an effective relationship with local stakeholders and draws on existing patient and public involvement and expertise.

“As a lay member, you will be asked to fulfil the role of Vice Chair of the Governing Body.“

Dr Laura Hill, CCG Clinical Chair and local GP, said: “We are committed to involving patients and public in shaping the future of local NHS care. We need input from people who can provide real knowledge about the communities of Crawley. This role is a key figure in ensuring we are truly accountable, both via our patient reference group and our Governing Body.”

The time commitment is five days per month and remuneration is £12,262 per year. Some time commitment may be required in the evenings.

The ideal candidate for this role will have previous experience that will enable them to lead engagement of patients, and the public and the vision and enthusiasm to work with the CCG to deliver significant change.

Excellent communication skills and experience of chairing meetings, as well as the ability to play a key role in the development of the organisation as a new statutory body, are also key.

The role is for a three-year term of office.

For more information and an application pack contact engagement team on 01293 600300 ext 4053 or https://www.jobs.nhs.uk/xi/vacancy/37076f845bef7de3b68e024ef23618a5/?vac_ref=915044518