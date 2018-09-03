Chance to join in NHS70 celebrations at Crawley

Hundreds of staff will come together in Crawley to celebrate the 70th birthday of the NHS and members of the public and local community groups are invited to join in.

Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust is holding the special NHS70 Open Day and its Annual Members’ Meeting on Monday September 17 at The Charis Centre, Crawley RH11 7EB.

Doors open to the public at 12pm.

The event is a chance to meet frontline NHS staff and to learn more about what the NHS does to support our local communities.

There will be 70 stalls from local services including the Urgent Treatment Centre and Clinical Assessment Unit at Crawley Hospital, local children’s services, community nursing and services which support people who live with long-term conditions.

There will be announcements, activities and music throughout the afternoon, including a special happy birthday to the NHS from SCFT chief executive Siobhan Melia at 2pm.

Full details are available from the programme: http://bit.ly/nhs70crawley.

At 5.30pm trust will be holding its Annual Members’ Meeting in The Almond Tree Café which is also open to everyone. More details are available online: http://bit.ly/amm2018.

The Open Day and Annual Members’ Meeting are free events with free parking available at The Charis Centre – enter postcode RH11 7EA into your satellite navigation system to find the car park.

Tea and coffee will also be provided.