COUNTY NEWS: Charity's appeal to support premature babies in Sussex

A children's charity is a quarter of the way to raising £100,000 to help premature babies in Sussex.

Rockinghorse children’s charity, the fundraising arm of the Princess Alexandra Children's Hospital and Trevor Mann Baby Unit (TMBU) in Brighton, has launched an appeal to provide a X-ray machine to help treat premature babies.

The charity has raised nearly £25,000 towards the project from Christmas donations, but still has a way to go in order to fully fund the £100,000 for equipment.

The X-ray Imaging Machine is set to provide staff at the TMBU with an instant X-ray image, allowing immediate modification of lines and tubes on a premature baby.

The charity said money raised from the appeal will 'significantly improve' the overall experience of a preterm infant, who typically requires multiple X-rays to be taken during their admission.

Louise Bartha, appeals and trusts fundraising manager at Rockinghorse, sais: “Over 550 babies a year are admitted to the TMBU, and it is not uncommon for a baby to require up to 30 X-rays during their stay on the unit.

"The new digital imaging system which we are fundraising for would completely change the way in which staff at the unit can treat their tiny patients. With the help of our supporters, we’d love to make this possible.”

Philip Amess, a consultant at the TMBU, said: “Last year we performed over 1,700 X-ray examinations on the TMBU, which in many situations remains the best option for guiding our treatments.

"The new digital X-ray machine we would love to have on the unit has numerous advantages and benefits; the main being the immediate processing of an X-ray at the cot side.

"Our aim on the TMBU is always to provide the very best patient care to the best of our abilities, and with the help of Rockinghorse and their supporters, we can continue this standard for many years to come.”

To support the appeal, text ROCK00 to 70070 to donate £2, £5, or £10, or visit: www.rockinghorse.org.uk