Crawley Hospital patients are prescribed live music

Live music is being played to patients at Crawley Hospital.

Accordions, ukuleles, tongue drums and rainmakers were used by musicians Jo and Anna from the Rhythmix Wishing Well programme on Viking Ward.

They work in healthcare settings to promote the wellbeing of patients through music.

Deputy Chief Nurse Lucy Scragg said: “Being in hospital can be a difficult experience for people so we want to do everything possible to make their experience a positive one.

“We know that music-making provides all sorts of therapeutic benefits for patients and the people caring for them.

“We plan to roll this out to our other inpatient units to help us continue to deliver excellent care at the heart of the community.”

Funding of £5,000 was awarded by the regional Dementia Care Improvement Network to Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust (SCFT) after a Dragon’s Den style event.

The funds enable a 15-week support programme integrating music into the patient care and rehabilitation process followed by six months mentorship for musical ‘champions’ to continue the work at other SCFT sites.

Siobhan Melia, chief executive at SCFT said: “Lots of our work is to help people leave hospital as quickly as possible or to keep them healthy and at home – avoiding the need to be admitted in the first place.

“But sometimes the best place for people is in hospital. That’s why we have invested in supporting people’s physical and emotional wellbeing while they stay with us in our community in-patient units.”

Wishing Well musicians are also supporting patients at the Kleinwort Centre in Haywards Heath, funded by the Friends of the Kleinwort Centre.