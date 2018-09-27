Crawley Wellbeing team ready to help you stop smoking

Government figures show that 11 per cent of Crawley residents were smokers last year - and Crawley Wellbeing is aiming to get that number reduced with the seventh year of Stoptober.

The team is taking to County Mall to promote this year’s Stoptober campaign on Monday (October 1).

They will have information and resources about services which can support you to stop smoking.

The team will be armed with a carbon monoxide monitor to take your readings and help you make the first important step to quitting.

To date, Stoptober has driven 1.7 million quit attempts and quitting success rates are at an all-time high.

Stoptober also offers a range of extra free quitting support including a Stoptober app, Facebook messenger bot, daily emails and Stoptober online communities.

Studies show that six out of 10 smokers want to quit smoking; if you don’t want to do it alone, Stoptober is the perfect time to try.

Last year 400,000 smokers in England quit successfully.

The number of women smoking while pregnant in West Sussex is above the national average.

Smoking just one cigarette while pregnant has a similar effect of putting your baby in a smoke-filled room for 15 minutes.

Therefore, the best thing that you can do is stop.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, said: “Smoking is harmful to your health, the health of others, the environment and your bank balance.

“With the right support, you are four times more likely to quit. Kick the habit for good, visit your GP or local participating pharmacy and find the method that suits you best.”

For advice on accessing your local Stop Smoking Service in West Sussex or if you need help to find wellbeing information and services call Crawley Wellbeing on 01293 585317 or visit crawley.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk

For more information about Stoptober visit http://po.st/Stop18_West_Sussex

