Don’t put food poisoning on the menu this bank holiday says Crawley council

Planning a barbecue this weekend? Crawley Borough Council has partnered with the Food Standards Agency (FSA) to bring you essential advice for serving up a success.

Unsafe barbecue food contributes to 1,000,000 cases of food poisoning a year.

Being aware of the dangers of food-borne diseases, such as salmonella, and how to prevent them, could be vital.

The council says to keep you and your loved ones safe this bank holiday, follow the FSA’s five easy barbecue tips:

Defrost your food in the fridge, NOT at room temperature, and ensure it is fully defrosted before cooking

Regularly check your fridge is cold enough – it should be below 5°C

Use different utensils, plates and chopping boards for raw and cooked food

Cook food at the right temperature and for the correct length of time to ensure that any harmful bacteria are killed

Always check that meat juices run clear and that no pink meat is visible when cutting through the thickest part. Remember, charred on the outside doesn’t always mean cooked on the inside!

Geraint Thomas, Cabinet Member for Environmental Services and Sustainability, said: “Everyone wants to make the most of the bank holiday weekend and following the FSA food safety advice will help you do just that.”

Adam Hardgrave, Head Foodborne Disease Control at the Food Standards Agency, said: “Most of us know the danger of not cooking chicken all the way through, and people need to have the same vigilance when it comes to burgers and sausages.

“A common misconception is that burgers are like steak and can be eaten rare, but when they are still pink in the middle, they are three times more likely to contain harmful bacteria.”

