Free Crawley cancer care course ‘shows how healthy eating, exercise and relaxation can improve health’

A cancer charity is hosting a free course in Crawley for people with cancer and their supporters.

Penny Brohn UK’s two-day Living Well course takes place at the Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre, West Green Drive, on March 2 and 9 from 10am to 5.30pm.

The course addresses cancer’s physical and psychological impact and shows how healthy eating, exercise and relaxation can improve health and wellbeing.

Supriya More, Penny Brohn UK Living Well regional partnership manager, said: “Cancer can be overwhelming, but many small things can add up to make a big difference to the way people cope as they prepare for, undergo or recover from treatment.

“Our Living Well helps people take back some control of their lives.”

A course attendee said: “I highly recommend this to everyone with cancer and those supporting them.

“If anything, it was more valuable to my husband (I’m the one with cancer) – it gave him the opportunity to talk to others in the same situation.”

Penny Brohn UK says it recognises that people with cancer need more than medicine.

Its Bristol Whole Life Approach provides integrated whole person cancer support that works alongside medical treatment to achieve the best health and wellbeing, said a spokesman.

The approach explores areas such as diet, exercise, relationships and managing stress, through free residential and day courses, one-to-one therapies, groups and national helpline.

Places are limited and first come, first served.

To attend the course you must book in advance by calling 0303 3000 118 or emailingbookings@pennybrohn.org.uk. For more information visit www.pennybrohn.org.uk/national-living-well-services.