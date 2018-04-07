Gender pay gap at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust hospitals revealed

Women working at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust hospitals are earning 19.8% less than men on average, new figures have shown.

All organisations who employ more than 250 people must now report their gender pay gap, the difference between the average hourly rate for a male and a female employee, to the Government Equalities Office.

But an average of all salaries within an organisation might be skewed by very high or very low salaries. Employers must also calculate the median gap, which looks at the difference between the midpoint of men and women’s salaries.

When using the median, the figures for the 2017-18 financial year show women still earned 1% less than men.

Companies also have to publish the gender split of their employees in four broad pay bands, as a large gender pay gap is sometimes explained by fewer women at the top end of the pay scale.

However, the NHS’ workforce is more than three-quarters female, so there are more women in every pay band.

The top group of earners at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust is 67.6% female, while in the lowest group 74.6% of staff are women.

The gap between what male and female workers earn based on average hourly earnings for all workers in the UK in 2017 was 17.4%, according to the Office of National Statistics. The median gender pay gap is 18.4%

The figures also show that men in Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust were more likely to receive a bonus than women.

And men also received higher bonuses. The figures show women received 29.4 % less on average as a bonus than male staff.

The deadline for public sector organisations such as the NHS to report was 31 March, but a number of trusts are still yet to report their figures to the GEO.