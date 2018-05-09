Horley home celebrates after positive survey

Staff and residents at Wykeham House care home in Horley are celebrating a strong performance in a nationwide survey of care home residents and their families and friends.

The home was given an overall score of 902 out of 1,000 by residents, and 883 by their family members and friends. This year’s national average scores are 878 from residents, and 836 from family and friends.

Residents gave the home scores of 879 for ‘staff and care’, 955 for ‘home comforts’, 843 for ‘having a say’, and 947 for ‘quality of life’. The scores from family and friends were 865; 904; 896; and 894, respectively.

Shirley Emilio, General Manager at Wykeham House care home, said: “It’s great that not just our residents, but their families and friends value the care they receive at Wkyeham.

“Most of our scores across the four themes are really positive, which shows that life for our residents is happy and fulfilling and is recognised by their loved ones.

“While we’re really pleased with our scores, we obviously want to get even better and the survey helps us do that by giving us direct resident and friends and family feedback.

“Families can also see at a glance which care homes are committed to raising standards and being transparent as they take part in the survey.

“Every care home resident, and their family and friends, should be able to speak up about their care and this is what the Your Care Rating survey does – it gives them a voice.”

The survey was compiled by Ipsos MORI with input from the care home operators taking part, plus the National Care Forum and Care England. The survey is the largest of its type in the country, capturing more views of residents than any other.

Now in its sixth year, the Your Care Rating survey is the country’s largest and most authoritative survey of care home residents and now of their families and friends as well.

The nationwide survey gives residents and their families and friends a voice, putting their care at the heart of understanding more about how well care homes perform. Over 16,700 residents in 820 care homes across the UK responded to the Residents’ survey.

All of this year’s results for every care home surveyed are displayed on the Your Care Rating website (www.yourcarerating.org).