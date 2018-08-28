Invite to women across the Crawley community to Alzheimer’s Society event

Women from all communities are invited to attend the Sangam – an event organised by Alzheimer’s Society - in Crawley on Thursday September 6, between noon and 2pm.

Guest speakers at the Sangam Women’s Open Day at Crawley Library will include representatives from the NHS Audiology Service, Pathfinder Mental Health Services in West Sussex as well as representatives from Alzheimer’s Society.

Ryan Tyler, Alzheimer’s Society Services Manager for West Sussex, said: “We want women from all communities across Crawley, and the surrounding areas, to come along to this event, to meet each other and learn more about health and social care issues.

“Members of the group are very much involved in making Crawley a Dementia Friendly Community.”

There will be light refreshments at the event at Crawley Library in Southgate Avenue.

For more information on the event or the services Alzheimer’s Society provides in the area, call the charity’s Sussex Helpline on 01403 213017.