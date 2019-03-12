Meet ‘I’m A Celebrity’ star Fleur East at K2 Crawley

‘I’m A Celebrity’ star Fleur East and world silver medallist diver Matty Lee will be at a free family Open Day at K2 Crawley.

Singer Fleur East, X Factor 2014 runner-up, said: “I’m really excited to have been invited to the open day at the K2 Crawley.

“I can’t wait to see everyone and share my experiences of fitness and what it means to me.”

World silver medalist Matty Lee, who is Tom Daley’s diving partner, will be helping the Everyone Active team coach a diving session.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to coaching the young divers in Crawley and meeting the local community.

“Sport has meant so much to me and my family and I hope I can inspire another young diver because diving can lead to fantastic opportunities.”

People are invited to take part in a range of exciting activities including trampolining, table tennis and swimming.

All activities kick off at 10am and will run until 3pm on March 16.

Darryl Keech from Everyone Active said: “We’re so pleased to have Fleur and Matty at the centre for our open day.

“Fleur impressed everyone while she was in Australia with her determination and her promotion of body positivity so we’re excited to show her the fantastic facilities in Crawley.

“Matty is a young diver who has shown a lot of potential and we know that he will impress the divers on our programme.

“I can’t wait to see everyone come down to the centre and experience all of the free activities we have on offer at the centre through the day.”

Councillor Peter Lamb, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “Crawley has a proud sporting legacy and with the ongoing improvements at K2 Crawley and other facilities, Crawley Borough Council is committed to ensuring that legacy stretches through the whole of our community. So come along and get active at K2 Crawley.”

For more information visit www.everyoneactive.com/k2open