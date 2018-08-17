NHS Crawley urge people to plan well for the bank holiday weekend

In the run-up to the August bank holiday weekend (25-27 August 2018) the local NHS is asking everyone to plan ahead to ensure they have all medications they need to stay healthy until normal opening hours resume Tuesday 28 August.

NHS Crawley CCG Head of Medicines Management Jay Voralia, says: “It is important you make sure you order any prescriptions in good time to allow you to pick up your medication before the weekend, as GP practices and many pharmacies will close over bank holiday. We see many patients who have not ordered their medication sufficiently far in advance, and have then not left enough time to collect it before the pharmacy closes for the holiday period”.

If you need help over the bank holiday when your GP surgery or pharmacy is closed, call NHS 111 or visit nhs.uk/Service-Search/Pharmacy/LocationSearch/10 to locate your next nearest pharmacy and ring ahead to check holiday opening hours.

Choose wisely when it’s not an emergency

Across the UK, up to 40% of A&E attendances could be better dealt with elsewhere, according to the NHS.

It adds tnat as we approach the long weekend, choosing wisely when it’s not an emergency not only helps hospitals under pressure to give prompt attention to those most in need, it means you will face shorter waits and get seen quicker, closer to home and in turn HelpMyNHS by you and your loved ones getting the right care, at the right time, in the right place; visit https://www.sussexhelpmy.nhs.uk/ to find out more.

The Urgent Treatment Centre at Crawley Hospital is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to treat most injuries or illnesses that are not life threatening, including chest infections, sprains and strains, broken bones, minor burns and scalds, minor head and eye injuries.

East Grinstead MIU, located at Queen Victoria Hospital, is a minor injuries unit run by run by emergency practitioners who are able to see, diagnose and treat a wide range of minor injuries and ailments for both adults and children over one year old. Open 8am-8pm daily.

Dr Laura Hill, GP and Clinical Chair of NHS Crawley CCG says; “Using your local MIU or UTC will save you a potentially long wait at A&E, and allow staff there to concentrate on people with serious, life-threatening conditions”.