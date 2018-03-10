Survey reveals pressures on Sussex NHS staff

The pressures on staff at the Surrey And Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust have been revealed in a survey carried out by the health service.

It shows that nearly three quarters are working extra hours and more than a quarter say they have been unwell through work-related stress.

It also reveals the levels of violence and bullying by patients and their families that health workers can face.

The survey is carried out annually by the NHS in England and is the biggest staff survey in the world.

At the Surrey And Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, 72 per cent of staff were working extra hours, either paid or unpaid, and 30 per cent reported that they were being made unwell by the stress of the job, described by the NHS as a significant increase.

The findings for 2017 also show how staff felt the need to be in work even if they were sick themselves. In the three months before taking the survey 42 per cent said they had gone to work while unwell because they felt pressure from managers, colleagues, or self-imposed pressure to do so.

Most believed that their work at the hospital was important with 92 per cent saying that they felt their role made a difference to patients.

Christina McAnea, the assistant general secretary of Unison, the union representing many health workers said: “Staff are the backbone of the NHS. Their hard work and dedication, often in challenging circumstances, is quite frankly keeping the NHS afloat.

“While health workers might be our heroes, they’re not super humans. High vacancy rates mean there’s frequently too few of them to do all the tasks required so they regularly stay late, because they care about patients and want to get the job done.

“But endless unpaid overtime and excessively long working days don’t make for healthy employees.

As the stress gets the better of them and they inevitably fall ill, many persist on going in, fearful that if they don’t they’ll be letting overworked colleagues and their patients down.”

The survey sheds light on the difficult and sometimes dangerous situations that hospital staff can face. Violence by some patients has long been identified as a problem and among staff answering the survey 19 per cent said that they had experienced physical violence from patients, their relatives or other members of the public in the past 12 months.

And intimidation of staff is an even greater problem with 32 per cent saying that they had faced bullying or harassment from patients or members of the public while at work.

Ms McAnea added: “NHS staff are under incredible pressure, yet they can’t crumble. Even though they may experience bullying from equally fraught colleagues or managers, and suffer rudeness or worse from difficult relatives or patients, they keep going.”

The findings also reveal that 28 per cent of staff at Surrey And Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust had witnessed a potentially harmful error or so called near miss in the month prior to taking the survey. This is slightly lower than the national rate for such incidents.

They survey is open to 1.1 million people working for the NHS and the response rate at Surrey And Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was 67 per cent.