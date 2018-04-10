Sussex NHS trust one of few to pay women more than men

The Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust has been revealed as one of the few public sector organisations in England to have a gender pay gap in favour of women.

The trust’s median wage for its male staff is 3.8 per cent less than its women.

Western Sussex Hospitals Trust, which runs Worthing, Southlands (Shoreham) and St Richard’s (Chichester) hospitals, also pays its female staff slightly more, with men paid 0.9 per cent less.

The newly published figures show that female NHS staff in England are paid 23 per cent less than men, with a full-time female worker paid £28,702 a year in basic salary compared to the £37,470 average male wage.

Sussex Community Trust, like Western Sussex, has a female chief executive, and its board has an equal number of men to women.

Siobhan Melia, chief executive of Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust said: “We take the gender pay gap really seriously.

“It’s part of our commitment to create a diverse and inclusive workforce that truly represents the communities we serve.

“We are totally committed to investing in and developing the people that make our organisation so special.

At South East Coast Ambulance Service its woman are paid 2.4 per cent less than men on average.

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust pays its female staff 6.1 per cent less than men, the figures show.

The data covers more than one million NHS workers in England from doctors and managers to nurses and cleaners.