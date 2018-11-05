Urgent product recalls from leading supermarkets

Four of the UK’s leading supermarkets have issued urgent product recalls after some food items were incorrectly labelled, putting shoppers with severe allergies at risk.
Tesco, ASDA, Morrisons and Waitrose have all had items recalled after ingredients including milk, gluten and soya were missed off the allergy information on several products.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the allergy and food alerts, and urged customers to check recently bought items as they may contain allergens which are not listed on the packet.
Customers who bought the mislabelled goods are advised not to consume them, and to return them back to the shop where they will be given a full refund.
The full list of recalled products and where they were sold:
Tesco
Pea and Spinach Dip Pack size: 182g
Use-by date: 01 November 2018, 03 November 2018, 05 November 2018, 06 November 2018, 07 November 2018
Roasted Carrot and Chickpea Dip Pack size: 182g Use-by date: 02 November 2018, 04 November 2018, 06 November 2018, 08 November 2018
Both products have been recalled as they contain milk, which is not mentioned on the label. The products pose a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
Asda
Frozen Smooth Mashed Potato Date & lot code: 31/05/2019 18151 Price: £0.95 Barcode: 5052449493146
Recalled as a small number of packs may incorrectly contain Potato Croquettes instead of mashed potato. Potato Croquettes contain gluten, which is not labelled on the packaging. Morrisons
Greco 20 Choc Wafers
All packs with best-before-date: October 2019 and earlier
The product contains ‘whey powder’ which is not labelled. Customers should not consume if they are allergic to ‘milk’.
Waitrose
Sweet Potato Fries Pack size: 300g Use-by date: 3 Nov 2018 Recalled as a number of packs are missing the statement “may contain gluten and soya” on the back label.
ASDA, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons
Mrs Unis Spicy Foods
Mrs Unis Spicy Foods Ltd is recalling various products because they contain sulphites, which is not mentioned on the label. This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites.
Chilled
Vegetable Samosa Pack size: 25 pieces per pack / 2 pieces per pack – 200g Use-by date: up to 4 Nov 2018
Lamb Mince Samosa Pack size: 25 pieces per pack / 2 pieces per pack – 200g Use-by date: up to and including 4 Nov 2018
Vegetarian Haggis Samosa Pack size: 25 pieces per pack / 2 pieces per pack – 200g Use-by date: up to and including 4 Nov 2018
Vegetable Pakora Pack size: 180g and 3lb Use-by date: up to and including 4 Nov 2018
Frozen
Vegetable Samosa Pack size: 10 pieces per pack Use-by date: up to and including 25 Oct 2019
Lamb Mince Samosa Pack size: 10 pieces per pack Use-by date: up to and including 25 Oct 2019
Vegetarian Haggis Samosa Pack size: 10 pieces per pack Use-by date: up to and including 25 Oct 2019