Heavy traffic in Bewbush after two-car accident Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Heavy traffic has been reported in Bewbush this morning following an accident involving two cars. The accident happened in Admiral Road, according to traffic reports. Heavy traffic has been reported in Bewbush this morning (April 24), following the accident Bewbush Drive is partially blocked both ways due to the accident, reports say. Crawley worker rasing support at London Marathon for Samaritans