Heavy traffic in Bewbush after two-car accident

Heavy traffic has been reported in Bewbush this morning following an accident involving two cars.

The accident happened in Admiral Road, according to traffic reports.

Heavy traffic has been reported in Bewbush this morning (April 24), following the accident

Bewbush Drive is partially blocked both ways due to the accident, reports say.