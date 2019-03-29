Help Crawley Posh Club win a share of £3 million Lottery cash

Five community groups are competing for a share of £3 million in National Lottery funding.

They have been shortlisted as part of this year’s The People’s Projects – a partnership between The National Lottery Community Fund and ITV - which gives people a say in where National Lottery money should go in their area.

Crawley Posh Club

All five will have the opportunity to showcase their work on primetime TV.

The Posh Club in Crawley is bidding for £50,000 to run weekly social and entertainment sessions for older people who are experiencing, or are at risk of, social isolation.

The event is styled as a ‘posh’ 1940s afternoon tea, with cabaret acts, waiters in black tie, vintage decorations and a pianist.

The project gives older people the chance to have fun, socialise and make new friends, all in glamorous surroundings.

More news:

Crawley gets £20,000 to clean up High Street

Cannabis factory found in an empty town centre café building

Nights out in Crawley - club pictures from the archives

Lorry driver celebrates £1 million EuroMillions Lottery win

When is the Crawley town centre post office moving? Here’s all you need to know

M23 Pease Pottage major roadworks begin - here’s all you need to know

ITV’s Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh said: “The People’s Projects is an exciting opportunity for you to make a real difference to your community.

“We are showcasing some fantastic shortlisted projects across ITV Meridian East this week.

“All you have to do to get involved is tune in and vote for your favourite project!”

Voting closes at noon on Monday, April 15.

For more information visit here: