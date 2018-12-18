Here’s when £2m work to ‘transform’ Crawley town centre will start

The date when work starts to transform part of Crawley town centre has been revealed.

The revamp of Queensway, The Pavement and Kingsgate is due to begin on January 14.

Queensway, looking towards Memorial Gardens

A Crawley Borough Council spokesman said: “Blakedown Landscapes Ltd, a multi award-winning landscaping and civil engineering company, was appointed in September and will deliver this next phase of town centre regeneration, laying high quality paving, creating space for market provision, larger disabled parking bays and new planting along the northern edge of Memorial Gardens.

“Work is expected to be completed in Autumn 2019. The £2.2m scheme is part of the Crawley Growth Programme, funded by Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council, and the Local Growth Fund through the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).”

It is hoped the improvements will encourage neighbouring landowners and businesses to invest more in the area, acting as a catalyst for wider regeneration that has already started in Queens Square.

Blakedown Landscapes was recognised by the British Association of Landscape Industries for its work in Queens Square, winning an award in the Hard Landscaping Construction schemes (Non-Domestic) over £1.5m category.

Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “I am thrilled that Blakedown have received such a prestigious award in recognition of the excellent work carried out to transform Queens Square, project managed by the Borough Council and funded by our partners at West Sussex County Council and the Coast to Capital LEP.

“I’m looking forward to seeing work on Queensway start on site in the new-year. This is another very important step in furthering the regeneration of the town centre and it will transform the area.”

West Sussex County Council leader Louise Goldsmith said: “I am delighted to see the Crawley Growth Programme’s successful partnership continuing to deliver regeneration and growth for Crawley. The Queensway scheme is a natural extension to the successful Queen Square project and I am delighted to hear that construction will begin next month.”

Jonathan Sharrock, Coast to Capital chief executive, said: “We are delighted to have contributed towards the Queensway project and the wider regeneration programme. The plans support our ambitions of delivering prosperous urban centres by providing high quality public space which will attract local businesses. We look forward to seeing the works come to fruition and will continue to work closely with partners to deliver this.”

