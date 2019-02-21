Hero rescues paramedic during attack in ambulance at Copthorne garden centre

A hero Good Samaritan dashed to the rescue when a woman paramedic was attacked in an ambulance outside a garden centre.

The brave rescuer pulled the attacker off the paramedic as she was being pulled out of the ambulance’s passenger window at Haskins Garden Centre in Snowhill Lane, Copthorne.

The shocking incident happened on July 22 last year. Now the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust has put out an appeal to trace the Good Samaritan so that they can give him an official thank-you.

In a post on social media, the trust said: “The gentleman helped by pulling the attacker off one of our paramedics as she was being pulled out the passenger window by the patient.”

“The crew described the man as middle aged, wearing a high vis jacket and driving a sports car.

“Unfortunately, they did not get the chance to thank him as they advised him to leave the scene for his safety.

“If you believe this is you or someone you know please get in touch contact so the crew can reach out and pass on their thanks.”