Heroes assemble at Langley Green school

From doctors and police officers to Superman and Wonderwoman, heroes and superheroes were spotted in Langley Green.
Staff and pupils from Year 1 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School dressed up as their favourite heroes to mark their annual Superheroes Day.
Meanwhile, staff and students in Year 2 dressed up as a range of knights and medieval royalty for their Castles Day.
Pictures by Steve Robards.
