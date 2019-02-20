Heroes assemble at Langley Green school

From doctors and police officers to Superman and Wonderwoman, heroes and superheroes were spotted in Langley Green.

Staff and pupils from Year 1 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School dressed up as their favourite heroes to mark their annual Superheroes Day.

Our Lady Queen of Heaven primary school, Crawley. Year 1 Superhero Day. SR1903351. Pic Steve Robards SUS-190902-110140001

Meanwhile, staff and students in Year 2 dressed up as a range of knights and medieval royalty for their Castles Day.

Pictures by Steve Robards.

