Homes left without power after substation ‘explodes into flames’

Homes were left without power in Burgess Hill last night after an electricity substation ‘exploded into flames’.

Police received several reports to the incident in Bramber Way, just after 9pm.

Picture: Eddie Howland

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Shortly before 9.10pm on Thursday (March 1), police received several reports of an electricity substation having exploded into flames in Bramber Way, Burgess Hill.

“Homes in Bramber Way and neighbouring roads, including Amberley Close and Petworth Drive were left without power.

“There were no reports of anyone having been injured or anything suspicious. West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service units also attended.

“Police officers checked properties left without power, and people with young children and elderly residents were given help and advice.

Picture: Eddie Howland

“UK Power Networks engineers attended to deal with the incident and it was hoped to have power supplies restored to the affected area by 3am.”

Two fire engines were called to the explosion. A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received quite a few calls to the incident. It was a small fire involving an electrical substation and wooden fencing.

“Police were carrying out welfare checks, to see if any elderly or vulnerable people were suffering with loss of power.”

One eyewitness said the area was ‘left in darkness’. “Many neighbours were in the street which was in complete darkness,” he added.

Engineers worked ‘swiftly’ to restore power supplies, a spokesman for UK Power Networks said.

They added: “Power was restored to 369 customers within two hours. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”