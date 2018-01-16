Hoodie in town centre bag snatch

A hoodie snatched a handbag from an elderly woman in a mobility scooter in a town centre daylight theft.

The 81-year-old woman was outside the Model Bakery in Church Street, Steyning, at around 11.55am on Wednesday when a man ran towards her and snatched her bag from a basket on the front of her scooter.

He fled towards Jarvis Lane through an alleyway passing through Steyning Grammar School.

Police say the pensioner’s light blue handbag was later found dumped in a garden in Jarvis Lane with £125 cash missing.

The thief is described as white, aged 18-20, 5’10” to 6’1” tall and of a thin build. He was wearing a grey hooded top with the hood raised and grey jeans.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who has any information about the theft or the suspect is asked to report details online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 426 of 10/01.

-