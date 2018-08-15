Horley MD’s 1,000 motorcycle ride to help charity

The managing director of a Horley business will be taking part in a mammoth motorcyle ride to raise funds for the Samaritans.

Steve Hardwick, MD of Landmark Surveyor, is looking to amass £2,500 for the charity, which provides support to those in emotional distress across the UK.

Setting off just after midnight on Saturday (August 18), Steve will travel a challenging 1,000-miles in just 24 hours - the equivalent of London to Madrid. Starting out from his home in Warlingham, near Croydon, the 57-year-old will travel around the UK, dipping into Wales and Scotland en route.

The grueling ride, undertaken on a Honda Goldwing F6, will be independently verified and supported by the Iron Butt Association, the only international organisation dedicated to safe, long-distance motorcycle riding.

So far, Steve has raised just over half of his £2,500 target, and is campaigning for others in his local area to offer their support.

Steve says: “The Samaritans - an amazing organisation that offers support to those who are struggling emotionally - really need extra help right now. With more than one in four now suffering from mental health issues, charities like this play an important role in our society, which is why I want to do what I can to increase their funding. Every pound donated means that more calls can be answered, which could save lives.”

Steve is accepting donations via his JustGiving page, or alternatively those wishing to donate time and money to the Samaritans can do so at www.samaritans.org.

See also: Crawley families invited to apply for BBC TV’s Shop Well For Less

Entries invited for Horley photo competition