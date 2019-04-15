Horley police car pursuit - appeal for witnesses

Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following a pursuit involving a blue Mini Cooper in Horley on Friday (April 12).

Police say that at around 9.15pm, officers were in the Smallfield area when they noticed the blue Mini Cooper was driving dangerously.

Officers carried out a pursuit of the vehicle, but lost sight of it.

Sergeant Chris Schultze, of the Roads Policing Unit said: “If you were near Smallfield Road, or Chapel Road in Horley at around 9.15pm on Friday, and remember seeing a blue Mini Cooper driving dangerously, please come forward.

“If you were driving near either of those roads and have dash cam footage, please can you review it in case there is anything on there that may help with our investigations.”

Anyone with information please call 101 immediately, quoting crime reference number PR/45190038513 or tell us online via http://surrey.police.uk/TellUsMore

You can also give information, 100% anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111; or through their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

