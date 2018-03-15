Horrible Histories is coming to Crawley

After a hugely successful West End season, Horrible Histories – More Best of Barmy Britain is touring the country for the very first time and can be seen at the The Hawth on Wednesday April 25.

This hilarious hit show is a gag-filled gallop through several thousand years of British history with just two actors playing all of the roles! Find out why the Romans were revolting! Could you survive the vicious Vikings? Can evil Elizabeth entertain England? Go wild with wordy Will Shakespeare! Would you party with the Puritans? Clap along with crazy King Charles! Vomit with the vile Victorians and prepare to do battle in the frightful First World War! These are just some of the fascinating characters audiences will discover in this terrifically funny 70 minute show– it’s history with the nasty bits left in! More Best of Barmy Britain is written by Terry Deary and Neal Foster from Deary’s bestselling Horrible Histories books. Terry Deary is the world’s bestselling non-fiction author for children and one of the most popular children’s authors in the country. He has written 200 books which have been translated into 40 different languages. His 50 Horrible Histories titles have sold over 25 million copies worldwide from China to Brazil! Horrible Histories – More Best of Barmy Britain is directed by Neal Foster, design is by Jackie Trousdale, lighting by Jason Taylor, and sound by Nick Sagar, music by Matthew Scott and choreography by Kenn Oldfield. This fantastic show will entertain all ages with its hysterical historical journey through the barmiest bits of British history including all the squelchiest & yuckiest moments! Perfect entertainment for those aged from five to 105! Tickets are available from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 and www.hawth.co.uk.