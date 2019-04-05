Horrible Science fun for families this Easter at Wakehurst

Wakehurst is hosting two weeks of Horrible Science activities based on the best-selling Horrible Science Books by Nick Arnold.

The event will run throughout the school holidays, from April 6-22.

The event at Wakehurst will run throughout Easter

Organisers said it will be the perfect opportunity for children to discover there’s a lot more to plants than meets the eye.

Families are invited to check out the weirdest and most horrible plants, from bug eating monsters to plants that kill in a variety of activities.

Adult entry costs £13.95 and children are free. Many of the activities are also free, with entry to the gardens, except where indicated:

l Horrid Science lab – Roll up your sleeves in a real-life lab. Investigate foul fungi and meet creepy carnivorous plants including the Venus fly trap.

l Stink workshops – enjoy creating some truly horrid smells. Make a unique potion to take home with you. £4

l Botanist Hall of Fame – explore an exhibition of famous botanists from the past to the present and learn about their real-life horrible science experiments.

l Potty planting – find out what our scientists are doing to ensure the survival of our favourite foods. In the Potting Shed you can get your hands dirty and plant your own bean to take home with you.

l Wicked Weeds Detective Trail – Set off on a chocolate hunt through the woods. Gather clues along the trail to work out which wicked weed suspect is responsible for a ghastly plant murder to claim your chocolate prize. £4

l Visit the Wicked Weeds Crime Desk and create your own 'wanted poster', which will remind you to look out for villainous weeds growing all around you.

l Frightening face painting – be transformed into a frightening animal, a villainous plant or favourite flower £4

Wakehurst has more than 500 acres, for children will find the perfect places to explore.

The Tree Trunk Trek, located in Coates Wood, is a log trail on which children will love to climb and burn off steam.

You can also hire a Wakehurst Explorer backpack to help children make the most of the gardens and be an adventurer for the day.

Adults may need to lend a hand with some of the activities. £4 to hire.

