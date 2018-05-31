Horsham comedian storms through to Britain’s Got Talent final

A Horsham comedian had the crowd in stitches as his hilarious comedy act saw him sail through to the final of the nation’s biggest talent competition.

The judges were left in hysterics as Robert White performed his musical stand-up act in yesterday’s Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals.

And it wasn’t just the judges who loved him, with the public voting in droves to crown him the winner of the semi-final against some pretty fierce competition.

The former St Mary’s School pupil wrote a special musical number for the show, poking fun at judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

After being told by host Declan Donnelly the public had voted for him to go through to Sunday’s final Robert said: “I was hoping to be able to gig on Friday and Saturday because my rent comes out tomorrow and that empties my bank account.

“I’m sure my mum will be very proud but now she does know I’m gay so...”

The 40-year-old was diagnosed with Aspergers a few years ago. He explained he had not been able to hold down jobs for very long and comedy was one of the only things that stuck.

In last night’s routine he joked about David Walliam’s being his next boyfriend, Amanda’s age, and Simon ‘liking the sound of his own voice’.

Despite taking a swipe at all four judges the panel gave him a standing ovation with fellow comedian and author David stating if he was not in the final there was ‘no justice in the world’.

He said: “He is one of the funniest performers I have ever seen. I’ve never laughed like that for three or four minutes, I can’t remember laughing like that.”

Alesha Dixon said: “You’re so interesting, different and unique. That was so funny, you’re my favourite act tonight. Loved it.”

Simon added: I said to Amanda as you came on I don’t love musical comedy. I have to tell you were bloody hilarious because with you what I love there’s always this element where you think you are going to go too far.

“You’re brilliant, so funny.”

Robert will perform in Sunday’s live final on ITV 1.

