Horsham homeowners snap up ‘Help To Buy’ offers

More people in Horsham have bought new homes with the Government’s ‘Help To Buy’ scheme than anywhere else in West Sussex.

Figures just released show that more than 3,000 homebuyers have used the government scheme to buy their new home since it was launched in 2013.

In Horsham, a total of 960 people have taken advantage of the scheme. In Mid Sussex, 743 people have used the scheme and 360 in Crawley.

Michelle Storer, sales director for housebuilder Barratt Homes, said the first five years of Help to Buy have had a huge impact on the property market helping first time buyers and those moving up the housing ladder.

She said: “There’s no doubt that Help to Buy has proved extremely valuable particularly for first time buyers who are now living at a number of our new developments in the area.

“New homes are cheaper to run than older homes, you have a blank canvas to make it your own and there is a 10 year warranty for peace of mind,”

“However it’s vital that we keep spreading the word that buyers need just a five per cent deposit to buy a new home so we can help even more first time buyers this year,” added Michelle.

“We see first time buyers who are not aware of the scheme and have a pleasant surprise when we explain the details and how it can help them become homeowners.”

Help to Buy enables both first time buyers and existing owners to put down just five per cent as a deposit for their new home and to take advantage of a government equity loan together with access to more affordable mortgage rates.