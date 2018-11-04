Horsham hosts Gatwick Airport Masterplan exhibition as opposition campaigners launch new initiative

Gatwick Airport began a series of public exhibitions across the South-East in Horsham yesterday (Saturday November 3) for its draft Masterplan, which includes incorporating use of the standby runway.

And at the same time, just a few yards away, CAGNE (Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions) launched its ‘Not Now, Not Ever’ campaign in opposition.

Launch of CAGNE's 'Not Now, Not Ever' campaign SUS-180311-195208001

The Airport’s display in The Barn, Causeway, outlined some of the ideas proposed.

It explained that: “The higher level of growth is only possible if we bring the existing standby runway into regular use (for departing flights only).

“Both runways would add 10-15 additional hourly aircraft movements in peak hours.

It stated that 24,000 people work at the airport and Gatwick contributes £4.1bn to the UK’s GDP.

The Gatwick Airport exhibition at The Barn in Horsham's Causeway SUS-180311-195249001

However, outside in The Causeway CAGNE launched its latest campaign and handed out leaflets to those going in to see the exhibition.

Its ‘3 Reason to Reject’ are:

“Noise. Up to 85,000 extra flights a year, that’s about 230 extra a day over the same people impacted today.”

“Lack of roads and a single railway line, that can’t be expanded and lac of amenities.”

“Obliteration of rural communities, green land, areas of outstanding natural beauty and natiional parks forever in Sussex, Surrey and Kent due to mass housing and commercial parks.”

Further exhibitions are being held at Croydon, Tunbridge Wells, Brighton and Crawley.

People have until January 10 2019 to respond to the draft plan.

A Report of Consultation will be published in early 2019 with a Final Masterplan after that.

