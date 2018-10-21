Horsham hosts Sussex street food finals

Entries have now closed for the street food of the year category in the Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2019, and the hugely popular finals day is being held in Horsham Carfax today (Sunday October 21).

Sponsors of this category, Horsham District Foodies supported by Food Rocks, will be organising the competition and the market day, which offers free entrance to all members of the public between 10am and 4pm.

Plenty of food at the live Street Food finals in Horsham SUS-161023-141534001

To help decide on who to vote for, visitors can choose from an array of great value lunches from the top ten finalists who will be presenting their street food delights alongside street entertainment and live music.

Award-winning super chef Matt Gillan will lead the judging panel with Ian Swainson, head chef from The Pass at the South Lodge Hotel, and Kate Rowbottom, deputy chairman of Horsham District Council, supported by the public votes on the finals day.

Kate Rowbottom said: “We are very happy to support the Sussex Food Awards for the fourth year running with this hugely exciting and growing category of Street Food.

“Horsham is fortunate to have an abundance of artisan food and drink producers in the district and this event is very successful in promoting them to the general public.”

Finalists involved in this exciting event include: a tempting global feast from Boca Loco in Arundel; ethically sourced, delicious global tacos from Box Trot in Worthing; gorgeous Asian fusion dishes from Chu Chu Burmese Kitchen in Hove; inventive vegan and vegetarian filled flat breads from Finbar’s Flatbreads in Chichester; delicious slow roasted meats from Forgotten Cuts in Brighton; and Garlic Wood Events in Steyning will creatively pair their top quality meats with seasonal local ingredients.

Online entries for the Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2019 are open for just a few more days until Wednesday October 24, and organisers are urging all the great Sussex food and drink businesses and members of the public to enter their heroes at www.sussexfoodawards.biz.

Entries for Young Sussex Farmer of the Year category, sponsored by the South of England Agricultural Society in association with Farmers Weekly, as well as Sussex Newcomer of the Year, sponsored by SRC-Time and Sussex Young Chef of the Year, sponsored by Blakes Foods will close slightly later on January 17, 2019.

Grand finalists from all ten categories will be invited to attend a BAFTA-style ceremony on May 15, 2019, at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.