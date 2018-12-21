Horsham incinerator battle reignites as appeal lodged

The battle to build an incinerator in Horsham has recommenced after an appeal was lodged over the decision to turn down the facility.

Proposals to build a 24-hour Recycling, Recovery and Renewable energy facility at the former Wealden Brickworks in Langhurstwood Road were put forward by Britaniacrest Recycling earlier this year.

After much public outcry and multiple concerns over the impacts of the facility the plans were rejected by West Sussex County councillors in the summer.

However, the council has confirmed an appeal has been lodged this week in a bid to overturn the decision.

The council said an appeal was submitted by the waste management firm on Wednesday (December 19) and the planning inspectorate would now be starting the appeal process, with a planning inquiry set to take place.

A spokesman added: “Following the Inquiry, the Planning Inspector (appointed by the Secretary of State for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) will make the decision on the proposal – whether to uphold the County Council’s refusal, or approve the application.”

Councillors rejected the plans back in June following concerns over road safety, the impact the facility would have on air quality and the landscape and the impact on new and exiting residents.

Nearly 1,200 objections were received by the council, while a petition opposing the plans was signed by more than 4,500 people.

The facility was set to handle 230,000 tonnes of residual waste a year, generating around 21 megawatts of electricity.