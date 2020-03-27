Horsham officers call on public to respect lockdown after finding ‘people drinking in the park together’

Police officers in Horsham are calling on members of the public to behave responsibly and stay at home.

A spokesman said that while many people were respecting the lockdown measures, some were ‘unfortunately’ disobeying.

This includes people drinking in the park together, individuals going to the shops to ‘browse’, and even an ice cream van driving around.

In a post on Twitter, a spokesman said: “In these difficult times thank you to everyone who is behaving responsibly & complying with the restrictions.

“However, some unfortunately are not.

“Yesterday we had examples of people drinking in the park together, individuals going to shops to ‘browse’ & not to buy essentials ..

“Even an ice cream van out & about!

“Please, please, please adhere to the restrictions.

“We know how difficult this is but we must do this to #protect each other and #ProtectTheNHS.

“We will be continuing our patrols today.”

