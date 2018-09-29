Horsham Pink Gift Fair promises to be a tonic for all this weekend

A unique opportunity for some retail therapy - as well as access to advice from wellbeing therapists - is on offer this weekend at a Pink Gift Fair.

The fair is being held today (Saturday September 29) and tomorrow from 9.30am-4pm at Parkside, Horsham.

'Strength' cards

The event, which raises money for the Sussex Cancer Research UK laboratories that seek to find cures for 200 types of cancer, promises to be a perfect tonic for all.

Admission is a £3 donation with free adjacent parking, onsite café and disabled facilities at the Horsham Council offices at Parkside, next to the Black Jug pub.

On offer will be original gifts along with qualified therapists and chances to win amazing prizes from the Tree of Hope and Chances and a luxury pre-drawn raffle.

Nature lovers will love fashion by Noura Scents who are launching a range of wool/cashmere scarves at the fair.

An aptly named company called Pink and Blue Kids are offering quality children’s clothes and winter coats as well as nursery accessories.

Original Craft Jewellery have unique jewellery on offer and Taste of the Colour offer a large range of handmade and hand painted individual ceramic Christmas decorations.

Chichester-based Brilliant Gin makes a debut at the Horsham Pink Gift Fair with their quality gin available to taste and purchase. Travelling from further afield is Taste Transylvania.

Made in Provence will be offering traditional handmade specialities and fine products sourced from small artisans in Provence including preserves and condiments, pates, honey and other specialities, gift hampers, lavender, Marseille soaps, and unique pottery.

Facets Fashion are offering luxury Italian wool and silk thermals all of which can be worn as underwear or outerwear.

Pretty floral hangers by British company Flax and Mallow take centre stage at the fair having had a busy year making products using renowned Liberty print for gifts.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Grace Casuals are offering a host of fashion items that can’t be found at other fairs. There will also be Silk Treasures scarves, socks and ties, and Rui swimwear.

A display of luxury cars will be outside Parkside, courtesy of Five Oaks Audi.

Atlas, a local Horsham company, will be at the fair showing that they not only provide mobility scooters and wheelchairs, but also offer expertise in Lamberts supplements.

Giving you inner power ‘Strength Cards’ are using the fair to launch a new product for children called ‘Calm Cards’ aimed at building self-esteem and confidence.

Tropic Skincare will be offering exotic natural, vegan-friendly skincare products, made by hand in Surrey laboratories.

Wellbeing professionals offering education and advice will be in the Parkside Orangery with free demonstrations from 10am to 3pm.