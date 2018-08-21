Horsham’s Cote gets set for reopening

Finishing touches are being made to Horsham’s Cote as it prepares to reopen in the town centre.

The popular French brasserie was forced to close almost a year ago after a devastating blaze ripped through the building. Large fire breaks out at Horsham’s Cote

After months of work the East Street restaurant is set to reopen on Tuesday (August 28) bringing with it a new look interior and menu.

Pedro Martins, general manager, said: “I have been eagerly anticipating our reopening. Horsham’s community spirit is like no other and we have been overwhelmed by the goodwill of our regular guests.

“The team and I look forward to welcoming everyone with the warm hospitality we pride ourselves on at Côte.” Four rescued from flat after blaze breaks out at Cote

The restaurant is housed in a grade II listed building which has been restored following the blaze last September.

Six fire crews battled the flames in the early hours of the morning which raged for more than four hours, destroying the roof of the building as well as part of the first floor. Boost for Horsham as work starts on restaurants

Works began to repair the restaurant earlier this year and they have seen a host of new features added including a first-floor balcony overlooking the entrance atrium and cosy booth seating.

The menu will contain classic brasserie favourites including Steak Frites, Tuna Niçoise and chargrilled corn-fed Breton Chicken. There will also be a selection of desserts which include a house speciality Crème Caramel.

During the week - until 7pm - diners can get two course at £11.50 or three for £13.50. There will also be a special set evening menu at £15.95 for two course or £18.95 for three.

The restaurant will also be serving breakfast from 8am.

For more visit www.cote.co.uk/horsham