Horsham to host third Plum Jam camper van and VW event

Horsham town centre will be full of camper vans and VWs on Sunday (May 27) as it hosts the third annual Plum Jam event.

Plum Campers are bringing their impressive display of more than 120 classic Volkswagens to the town.

The Volkswagens will start to cruise up from Shoreham early on Sunday morning and pass through Henfield, Cowfold and Southwater en route to Horsham.

Villagers are being asked to line the streets to welcome the much loved classic vehicles on their way through.

The vans and cars are due to arrive in Horsham Town Centre at 10.30am where they will be on display until 3.15pm.

There will live music on the band stand and a DJ in the Forum and dance displays from Horsham’s Rhythm and Sole on the day.

The cruise takes place between 8.30am and 9.30am.